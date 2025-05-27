The Handmaid’s Tale series finale: EP on Alexis Biedel return

We knew entering The Handmaid’s Tale series finale that there was a chance to get at least a few happy moments. Who would have thought that Alexis Biedel coming back as Emily would be on the list?

After all, remember for a moment that we’re talking here about a performer who abruptly exited the series in the past, and has never spoken at length about her decision to say goodbye. However, it does seem as though she was happy and game to come back for this curtain call as her character, and give June a further sense of hope that some of the people she loved are still around in the new version of Boston.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE HANDMAID’S TALE reactions and reviews!

In speaking about bringing Biedel back to Variety, here is at least some of what executive producer Bruce Miller had to say:

It was always understood, at least for me, that I would do anything if there was ever a time that it made sense to bring her back. We loved her, and she loved being on the show. It was a logistical piece at the end, because you only have a certain number of weeks to shoot it and it was very important to me that she was in that part of the show that was shot in Gilead where June was back. Because her being back in the neighborhood meant a lot less if you didn’t find out what happened to Emily. So it felt like she was part and parcel of that. But it wasn’t a difficult decision at all, it just felt like the the tumbler that needed to fall into place, but getting it to happen, as always, is more difficult.

Ultimately, we do think that the bulk of familiar characters who were still alive were a part of the finale. Would it have been great to see Esther? Sure, but sometimes, there are just a couple of people you have to think are out there and okay.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale, including what the long-term future holds

What did you think about the events of The Handmaid’s Tale series finale on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







