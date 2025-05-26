The Handmaid’s Tale season 7: Why didn’t it happen at Hulu?

Heading into the series finale for The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu tomorrow, it really makes sense to wonder the following: Why end the show now? Was there a good reason?

Well, we are very-much aware of the fact that once upon a time, there were at least conversations about either doing a season 7 or splitting the final season up into two parts. This is something that always happens around the time a show ends, mostly because you never want to say goodbye to a good thing. Even though a lot of the material on the Hulu drama was difficult and traumatic, at the same time the cast and crew also really enjoyed much of what they did over the years. Saying goodbye to this is not something that is altogether easy at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE HANDMAID’S TALE reactions and reviews!

In the end, though, the end of The Handmaid’s Tale was decided mostly because this was the best choice for the story. It may not have made it easy for anyone involved to say goodbye, but it still made the most sense. Also, it is hardly as though this is the end of the franchise based on the Margaret Atwood source material.

For those who are not aware, there is another series coming in The Testaments that will continue the world of Gilead, and there is at least one cast member from the current show in Ann Dowd (Lydia) who will be coming back. While some elements of the original show will remain, the sequel is also largely its own thing, one about a lot of young people who grew up in Gilead and how they react to the world they are in. We hope that the series finale will set that up further and if not, the producers are absolutely going to do that after the fact.

Related – Get some more news now on the end of The Handmaid’s Tale and what we know about it at present

Are you sad that there is no The Handmaid’s Tale season 7 that is going to happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







