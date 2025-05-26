The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 10: A right Janine ending?

In less than 24 hours you are going to be seeing the series finale for The Handmaid’s Tale officially arrive over on Hulu. What all is going to be coming?

We know that there may be a lot different narratives that have to tie together but at this point, we tend to think that one stands out above all others. To us, that is as simple as just wanting to see many of these characters find some peace. That in itself is going to be different to a number of people and yet, Janine is the person who you can argue is the most “deserving” — even if you can quibble about the inherent meaning of that word in itself.

If you think about the totality of suffering that some characters have gone through, Janine is very much high on the list. We are talking here about someone who has struggled mightily when it comes to finding a place to survive — she has been tormented and seen everyone from her daughter to many of her friends taken from her. She is also not someone used to killing — she is not quite the same as some of the handmaids who took part in the revolution. Because of all of this, we do not necessarily need to see this character be like June, or really anyone else we have seen on the show over the years.

We do want to see some characters in this world continue their fight against Gilead, even if we do not see it. For Janine, though, it just feels right that she ends up heading off to Alaska (hopefully with Charlotte) where she can find a place of legitimate peace for herself.

