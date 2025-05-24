The Handmaid’s Tale series finale: Whose stories should continue?

We are more than aware at this point that the series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale this week is likely to wrap up at least a few different storylines. However, at the same time, we do tend to think there is a chance that some could continue into The Testaments.

Who from the original show is slated to appear there? We do think that this is a question worth wondering about beyond just Ann Dowd, who has been confirmed already to appear as Lydia. Even if there is a time just a few characters who return, some make more sense than others.

One of the first things that we should go ahead and note here is that while it would be cool to see Elisabeth Moss back full-time, we tend to think The Testaments is a separate story. June deserves some sort of a happy conclusion to her story, and the same can be said for the likes of Moira and Janine. These three women perhaps suffered more than anyone over the years and we really do think that they should get a little bit of peace.

At this point, the characters we are a bit more curious about are those like Mark and Ava, the real name of “Aunt Phoebe” as played by D’Arcy Carden. Given the direct assaults that America seems to be making now on Gilead, there is an easier argument that they would still be playing a role. Even if Gilead is a huge place, their jo remains finding a way in order to ensure that they can cover a lot of ground and liberate some of those suffering within.

Work is already being done on The Testaments and by virtue of that, we imagine that there are some secrets inevitably being kept about cameos. It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise.

