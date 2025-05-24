The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Did Taylor Swift make a cameo?

There are a lot of crazy / entertaining stories out there regarding Taylor Swift, but did she actually appear on The Handmaid’s Tale?

Well, let’s just start off by saying that over the past several days, a rumor kicked off claiming that the global superstar may have been an extra on this past episode, largely due to a glimpse of someone who seemingly matched her height. Meanwhile, one of her most famous songs (a Taylor’s Version from Reputation) played for a good chunk of the start of the episode, only adding further fuel to the first.

So as fun as all of this chatter is, this is where we do have to come forward and share a bit of bad news: It was not actually Swift in this montage. Speaking to TVLine, Elisabeth Moss (who directed the final two episodes of the series) confirmed the news and then added the following with a laugh:

… Of course it’s not her. Oh my God, that’s hilarious. I love that idea, though. But this is why, one of the reasons we were so excited about this moment, just the fan engagement on Handmaid’s is so intense, and then marrying that with the Swifties is like, Jesus Christ. It’s so fun! So no, I’m afraid that’s not Taylor. She’s pretty busy. I feel like if she was going to come do our show, we would’ve made sure we saw her face.

We do think one of the reasons why this rumor got some steam in the first place is because on paper, Swift is certainly one of those people who you could imagine doing a random cameo like this and then not saying anything after the fact. Many cast members did take in one of her shows during the Eras Tour in Toronto!

Did you think that Taylor Swift may have actually turned up on The Handmaid’s Tale?

