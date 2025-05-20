The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 10: The series finale

We hope that you are ready for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 10 to arrive on Hulu next week. It is the series finale! There are so many loose ends that need to be tied up and yet, there is still that follow-up ahead in The Testaments.

Are some characters going to be coming back for the follow-up? There is a chance of this, but at the same time, this is going to be a completely new story, one that may not be from June’s point of view at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE HANDMAID’S TALE reviews!

Below, you can see the full The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 10 synopsis (which ironically has the same title as the show itself) with more insight now on what is ahead:

June reflects on her experiences in Gilead and decides what to do next.

Based on what happened in episode 9, one of the larger questions that we have right now is simply all about what is going to transpire when it comes to Elisabeth Moss’ character versus some sort of opposition. Who exactly is she up against now? That’s a hard question to answer given that Wharton and Nick are both gone. The institution of Gilead is still there, but the High Council is not full of people she is experienced in fighting. The larger issue here may be that we are seeing some sort of showdown between her and Serena — at least if the latter character does shift back to the dark side again. We have no real reason to trust her at this point.

Will most loose ends be tied up?

We tend to think so but at the same time, whatever happens here will be connected to The Testaments, the sequel show that is already in the works. Ann Dowd is 100% going to be back there as Lydia.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







