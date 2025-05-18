The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Madeline Brewer on Bell’s death

We know that there is so much to pour praise on when it comes to the last episode of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu. However, we do recognize that there are big questions surrounding one thing: Why didn’t Janine kill Commander Bell?

Given everything that this character has done to Madeline Brewer’s character, you can make the argument that she should have been the one to take out her tormenter, especially with so many of the handmaids now executing their revenge tour. However, it was June instead who ended up being responsible for the kill.

So what exactly went into this twist? For some more insight on that, why not turn things over to Brewer herself? Speaking to The Wrap, here is some of what the actress had to say:

“I felt that they acknowledged Janine’s spirit by not having her be the one to kill him, because that’s not Janine. If it was, she would have done it by then. I think that’s something that June knows about Janine … I was really grateful that they didn’t [write her killing him.] It would have just changed the character entirely. It wouldn’t have been true. It wouldn’t have been honest to to who I’ve been playing for five full seasons.”

In her mind, Janine is just not one of those people who kills. We do think that she is capable of a lot, but this move could have changed her fundamental DNA. What matters the most at this point is that Janine has been saved and by virtue of that, we really hope that the road is paved for her to find happiness — and then also take off to Alaska. (Of course, we want her to be reunited with Charlotte first.)

Do you think it was the right move for June to not kill Bell on The Handmaid’s Tale?

