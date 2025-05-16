The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9: Elisabeth Moss’ tease

As many of you may know at this point, there are only two more episodes still to go on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. Then, the end is finally here. What is going to happen along the way?

Well, it is true that Hulu does already have a follow-up show on the air right now in The Testaments but at the same time, we do not get the feeling that it is meant to be the same show at all. While there may be a few connective bits like Aunt Lydia, there is also a lot that is going to be different. Whether or not June is around at all remains to be seen.

For now, here is some of what Elisabeth Moss had to say to The Hollywood Reporter on the subject of what could be coming, especially when it comes to June and Serena:

“June knows Serena better than anyone and June is almost always right about Serena … But June also will never give up on the idea of somebody making the right choice. I think that can be to a fault, because that doesn’t always work out for her … There are characters in these final two episodes where some will make the right choice, and some do not.”

Can it be Serena at the end of the day? It is possible, but where things get complicated here is that even if she does make the right choice, it does not mean she will do it for the right reason. There is a good chance that she will do a good thing, but mostly out of her own self-interest or thirst for power. We have really yet to see much to suggest that Yvonne Strahovski’s character actually wants to be better for a reason that is solely for the good of others.

