The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9: Last before series finale

In just one week’s time on Hulu The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 is going to arrive — are you ready for what is ahead?

First and foremost, we should note here that “Execution” is the last episode before the epic series finale. It is going to be dramatic, perhaps painful (hence that title), and all sorts of intense. We are already steeling ourselves for the possibility that someone could die.

Now if you want to get a few more details now on what else is ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

As Gilead unleashes its full power against the resistance, June faces her greatest test yet. She walks a fine line between survival and rebellion, while the authorities tighten their grip with ruthless efficiency.

The “full power” that Gilead is may be unleashing here is what makes us worried, especially since they have almost every reason in the world to try and get revenge. June and Moira helped to stage one of the most violent rebellions yet around Serena Joy and Wharton’s wedding, one that led to the deaths of Commander Bell and most likely many others. It seems like the handmaids are currently out in the wind, but will that remain the case forever? That still remains to be seen! We tend to think that America or Luke could help them but to what end?

We do think that the events of episode 8 brought us some joy. Meanwhile, the cast and crew have talked up a satisfying ending. What may come ahead of that, however, is pain. We may not want this, but it is certainly something that we are anticipating at this point.

