The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8: Serena’s realization

It took Serena Joy long enough on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8, but has she finally realized the men in Gilead are up to no good? Heading up to the wedding between her and Wharton, she really thought the High Commander was different.

Yet, here Serena now is, and she has allowed her own delusions to get the better of her once more. Wharton did not even wait past the wedding night to show up with a handmaid and now, she has to reap the repercussions of her choice to marry him. She has managed to leave the house, but is anything else coming her way? Can she still find any sort of freedom? That is regardless of whether or not someone like her deserves something close to a happy end to her story at all.

Speaking to The Wrap about a lot of this further, here is some of what Yvonne Strahovski had to say:

“I think Serena’s definitely arrived at the point where the handmaids are not working. I think she’s finally there; it’s not a good idea … To have her face that again, unexpectedly, in her life with someone, a man who she genuinely loves, who genuinely loves and really adores her, and to think that they were on the same page when they really weren’t, and this is his genuine idea of love and in showing up, and the shock of that is so powerful.

“It was just there was something about it. You know, the visual, which I think speaks to the show in general, as to how provocative it is, but also how meaningful, and how much this red cloak has become a symbol outside of the show, and what it represents for people and for women in particular, and how much it really moves you…even moves me outside of the role that I play on the show.”

Ultimately, Serena now has to make a big choice as to where some of her loyalties truly lie. Is she going to continue to try and “change” Gilead while living in its lap of luxury, or has she realized that all of her deluded dreams are for naught? Only time will tell…

