Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 5/28?

Is Chicago Med new tonight over at NBC? Beyond just that, is there some more we can also discuss about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

Well, here is where we do have to swoop in here and share some of the unfortunate news — namely, you will be waiting a while to see what is next. There is no new episode of any of the shows tonight, with the reason for it being rather simple: Last week marked the finales! We are happy to know that all three of these series are going to be coming back for more but unfortunately, you will be waiting a while to see all of them.

For the time being, here is some of what we can say — the latest seasons of One Chicago are going to be kicking off most likely in late September or early October. Provided that this remains the case, we imagine that filming will be kicking off around July. Hopefully around that time, we are going to get a better sense of what lies ahead across the board.

Are there a few different things that we are expecting to see? Well, for Chicago Fire in general they better find a way to write out Ritter, as there was no indication in the finale that he would be leaving. Meanwhile, we have to wait and see what we are going to be getting when it comes to Voight’s life after the whole Reid debacle. We recognize that he has changed a little bit since the start of the show … but some of that capacity for darkness is still there. We’re not sure that it is ever going to dissipate fully.

