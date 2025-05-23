Chicago Med season 11 spoilers: Original cast member returning?

We know that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Chicago Med season 11 on NBC, but could we get a blast from the past?

One of the things that we did see over the course of season 10 was a cognizant effort to honor some of what transpired before, including in some ways that absolutely shocked us. Who would have seen the appearance coming from Sarah Reese? Moving forward, we are happy to see that this could end up becoming a little more common as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

In a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Allen MacDonald had the following to say about bringing back a number of familiar faces back to the fold:

…I have said before that I’m very much a believer because I am a TV fan — when I was a teenager and I watched the medical show St. Elsewhere, I used to just get so excited when they brought somebody back they hadn’t seen in a long time. And I think there’s a fear in storytelling, television specifically, that if you bring back old characters that you’re kind of going back into the past and not being in the present. But I think life is both. And I think we were successful in telling stories of the present, but I think that in the One Chicago world, it’s completely legitimate to check in on people, characters that we love and we miss, and what fun to see them interact with the new doctors that the audience knows, but they don’t. And so yes, I intend to at least bring back one if not two or more original cast members [from the series premiere] in the next season.

Who could they be? There are a few different possibilities out there, but it would be awesome to see Will Halstead back — even if it is just a brief update. Getting Reese back on the show has already been a bit of dream fulfillment.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Chicago Med, including season 11 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 11?

Are you excited to see some original cast members come back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







