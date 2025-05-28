Poker Face season 2 episode 6 sneak peek: Charlie vs. a kid?

In just a matter of days you are going to be seeing Poker Face season 2 episode 6 arrive — so what story will stand out? Well, let’s just say that Charlie Cale could be squaring off against a new adversary here … with the twist being that we’re talking about a kid in Stephanie.

What is this kid trying to hide? Well, that is a good question to wonder, but a new sneak peek proves that she has no problem hiding things from Natasha Lyonne’s character … even when she is called out for it in some sort of face-to-face manner.

If you head over to IndieWire right now, you can see a new sneak preview from the upcoming episode, one that does allow us to see Stephanie trying to pretend as though she is some sweet / innocent girl when she is not. We do appreciate the fact that she is not intimidated at all by whatever Charlie is throwing at her, and we imagine she is among kids in order to ensure that she gets some answers.

In the end, we do not think that the end result of this case is going to be that different from what we have seen in the past — why would it? At this point, it has become abundantly clear that the DNA of this show is firmly established around just watching Charlie get thrown into near-impossible situations and then after the fact, try to figure her way to solve them. The whole goal here is to make the best procedural possible and at this point, we still think that they are doing that and then some. We are almost to the halfway point this season, so we imagine the best is yet to come.

