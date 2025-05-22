Poker Face season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Sloppy Joseph’

After what we saw in the world of minor-league baseball this week, Poker Face season 2 episode 6 is going to move in a new direction. Basically, we are going to be seeing a story set around elementary school!

Is the Natasha Lyonne series going to be going the way of Abbott Elementary? We can’t say that as of yet, but we do think that this is a great opportunity to explore a number of new characters and story arcs.

To get a better sense right now of what is to come, we suggest that you check out the full Poker Face season 2 episode 6 (“Sloppy Joseph”) synopsis below:

Charlie gets caught up in the politics of an elementary school classroom when a harmless talent show performance is upstaged by a student’s diabolical plot involving the class pet.

We do tend to think that this episode will be full of fun moments, but we also do think that the bar has been set higher than ever. After all, remember for a moment here that the baseball story was so much fun from start to finish, with both a fantastic case and then also a new environment for Charlie to explore.

Beyond just this, we do have to think that we’re going to be seeing more (potentially) of Good Buddy. Or, at the very least, another cameo featuring Steve Buscemi’s voice. We do hope that we are eventually going to be seeing him on the show eventually, but is there any hurry at all to explore that? We honestly do not think so, especially since this feels like something great for the finale … and then also something that could be carried over into a possible season 3.

