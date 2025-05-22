Poker Face season 3: Show EP on potentially-endless stories

We are closing in on the halfway point of Poker Face season 2 at this point and with that, we are of course thrilled with where we are. Sure, we realize that there are not a lot of long-term stories going on but at the same time, how many of those do you need? The whole point here is just that you enjoy Natasha Lyonne on a weekly basis and some of the crazy situations that her character of Charlie comes across.

For now, there is no official season 3 renewal at Peacock and yet simultaneously, it feels like somewhat close to a sure thing. What we can at least say is that for the folks behind the scenes, there is absolutely no end in sight when it comes to these stories.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Tony Tost noted that creatively, there are a lot of different possibilities that can be explored:

Who knows what the world and the entertainment industry will allow. But I think there’s potentially a world where Charlie is solving murders in perpetuity. Her interest in people is not going away, her caring about people and her heart is not going away. Her bulls–t detector is not going away. It might be hard for her to keep her nose out of people’s business. Later in season two, you’ll see that she tries to not be in a murder-of-the-week show. That’s an interesting tension to play with.

Honestly, we’re just glad that Poker Face is at least exploring the question of whether or not Charlie can get away from this life she has created for herself — even if it is on accident at times. Trouble just seems to find her, no matter 1) where she is or 2) what odd job she decides to take at any given moment.

