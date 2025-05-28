America’s Got Talent 20: Light Wire get Simon’s Golden Buzzer

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent season 20 premiere gave us the first Golden Buzzer — did you love what we saw from Light Wire?

The first thing that we should mention here is rather simple, and it is that at this point in the show, it is hard to see anything that we have “never seen before.” There have been a number of dance / performance acts that utilize black lights and also visual spectacles. At this point, you really just have to do something to elevate things to the next level.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Luckily, we do tend think that over the course of this audition, Light Wire managed to do that and then some! The choreography was top-notch and the visuals were stunning. We do tend to think that this sort of act is more spell-binding if you are there in person as opposed to watching it on TV, but we do certainly appreciate what we did get a chance to see from start to finish. Simon Cowell pressing the Golden Buzzer was hardly a surprise. Him saying that this is one of his favorite acts already? That is to some extent, mostly because he has been around the block for so long.

With Light Wire now moving into the live shows, at this point our feeling is that they will somehow have to up their game. We do tend to think that we’re going to see them work to either up their choreography or try to find a way to tell some more stories through what they bring to the table. We do think they have a chance to make it to the finale, but we’ll have to see exactly what they are able to perform from here on out.

Related – Check out some further news on America’s Got Talent, including the present format changes

What did you think about Light Wire getting the Golden Buzzer on the America’s Got Talent 20 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







