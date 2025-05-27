Is The Studio new tonight on Apple TV+? Season 2 hopes

Is The Studio new tonight on Apple TV+? Of course, we would not blame anyone who wants something more and soon. Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are about to get it.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the unfortunate news now that there is nothing coming up in the near future. There is no episode tonight and for now, we just have to wait and see what Seth Rogen and the whole team cook up next. The series has already been renewed for another season, so you do not have to worry about that.

The first order of business when it comes to establishing the show’s future here is figuring out the scripts, which we imagine will be at least partially dependent on whether or not the team get some of the cameos and guest stars that they want. The good news about where things stand at present here is that a lot of Hollywood talent now has seen the show and by virtue of that, they recognize what the series is and is not. Sure, there may still be some people who do not want to play themselves on-screen but at the same time, we tend to think viewers are aware that what happens on this show does not equate to real life.

One thing that we will at least say right now is that Apple has likely gotten everything that they wanted already out of The Studio and then some. Just think for a moment about all the various memes that have been thrown out there about the Kool-Aid movies and even Martin Scorsese’s idea from back in the pilot.

