Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 4: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big finale tonight on Fox, is there a chance that an Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 ends up happening? Or, have we reached the end of the series at this point?

Well, this is of course one of those situations where we recognize that network does not have an easy decision to make here — and they also have not made it in any official capacity yet. It remains to be seen if we are going to get more, and the decision will likely be coming in the next few weeks. This is a series that has been a midseason entry for a while, so we already entered this with the expectation that we were not going to be getting new installments this fall.

So what is Fox looking at when it comes to Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3? Obviously a big part of it is going to be tied to the live + same-day ratings, but we have seen enough of the show over the years to know that this is not the only factor that matters. Instead, you also have to think actively about streams and the show’s budget. Because this series has employed a relatively small cast, we do think that it has allowed it to be cost-effective and for it to keep airing.

Now provided the show does come back, is there anything to look forward to? A thousand percent. Hopefully there is no more tragedy that is on par with what happened with Nikki and instead, the series can just lead into some of what they’ve done a great job at with procedural mysteries about missing persons and whether or not they can be found. We do like it when there are some larger personal elements thrown in here, as well.

Do you think we are going to be seeing an Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 4 renewal?

