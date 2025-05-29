Survivor 50 cast: Who could be the early targets?

This morning, the folks at CBS officially unveiled the full cast for Survivor 50 — is it easy to be excited with the end result?

Well, let’s begin by noting here that it is easy to assume that a lot of people are not going to be happy with the entire group, mostly because everyone watches the show for different reasons. Some people, for example, may be checking it out for the personalities, whereas others want crazy gameplay or nostalgia at this point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

We do know that every person on board the show right now has a certain amount of skill in one way or another … but who could be in danger almost from the get-go? We do think there are a few candidates to think about here.

Mike White – He was an early target his first season, though he found a way to stick around. It is harder this time, given that he is a far bigger celebrity and he is also not likely to be a huge challenge performer.

The obvious duos – It could be troublesome for Mike and Angelina to be on the same season together, and possibly even Christian given that they were all on the same season. Meanwhile, Kyle and Kamilla were the strongest duo of Survivor 48, and they went to the final three with Joe.

Coach – He drives everyone crazy. Not much more to say.

Q – See Coach.

Cirie – Obviously, we would hate it. However, gameplay-wise she is easily the sort of person who gets more powerful as the game goes along. The cast of Heroes vs. Villains actually had it right in getting her out earlier on in the game.

A season 49 contestant – Nobody is going to have seen their season! That makes them a danger just because they dwell within the great unknown.

Related – Get some other insight now on Survivor, including what sort of cast we wanted in advance

What is your overall take now on the cast for Survivor 50?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







