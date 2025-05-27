Survivor 50: Elisabeth Hasselbeck not joining cast

We know that tomorrow morning, CBS is poised to confirm who will be a part of the cast for Survivor 50. With that in mind, today we are here with a specific purpose of stating who is apparently not going to be a part of it.

In a new post on her Instagram Stories over Memorial Day Weekend (per People), season 2 alum Elisabeth Hasselbeck indicated that she will not be among the castaways taking part. Why? In her words, she’d rather be home gardening or working on some other projects.

From the moment the rumor mill started up about Hasselbeck weeks ago, the internet had a fairly divided response to it. She is certainly one of the more famous contestants in the history of the show, but that is due more to her time on Fox & Friends or The View than necessarily what she did in the Australian Outback. We just feel like her insertion into the cast would have led to a lot more of the show being innately political — even if it was not that way in the show’s edit, the outward discussions could still be happening and that could be a distraction from the game itself.

In the end, we do tend to think that the ideal season 50 cast is going to be one that spotlights some New Era players, but also icons and those who have been a part of this world from the very beginning. We do tend to think that in general, you want to try to honor every single group of fans who have watched the show — and also maybe get some who have not seen it since some of the earlier days. This is the most fun part of the show, since you can chart the overall journey of the series.

