The Last of Us season 3: Will Bella Ramsey have smaller role?

If you have seen some of the various reports that are out there already regarding The Last of Us season 3, then you may know some about the story ahead. Season 2 was largely about Ellie and her grief but moving forward, we are going to see some things change with Abby in the focus.

Perhaps now more than ever, Kaitlyn Dever is going to step up into the spotlight as we are going to learn so much more about who she is, what she is fighting for, and even her relationship with Isaac. Fans of the video game obviously know what is coming but for everyone else, there could be some surprises.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, Bella Ramsey (who plays Ellie) did address their status moving forward — even if they remain a vital part of the story, it does not appear as though this particular character will be around for every moment of the show moving forward:

“I haven’t seen any scripts, but yes, I do expect [to have a smaller role in Season 3] … I think that I’m going to be there, but not a whole bunch. We’ve had conversations about that. I sort of have a rough idea of what it’s going to be, but I can’t tell you.”

Now, this is where it is important to remember now that the creative team wants there to be a fourth season of The Last of Us, if for no other reason than that this will give us a better chance to get full closure on the story. There is no real sense at the moment that the series is planning to go beyond the games in any sort of substantial way.

