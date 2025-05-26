The Last of Us season 2 finale ratings: What they mean at HBO

Just one day following The Last of Us and its season 2 finale, we now have a better sense of what the total ratings are.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, this particular episode (which saw the characters of Ellie and Abby find their way back to each other) ended up drawing 3.7 million cross-platform viewers. We understand that for a lot of people out there, that may seem like a disappointment given that it is down versus the premiere. However, you have to remember that this episode aired over Memorial Day Weekend and by virtue of that, there are a lot of people who are going to be checking out more of the shown the road.

In the same report, it is noted that the second season has generated 37 million global viewers per episode and by virtue of that, we do think that HBO has a lot to be excited about heading into a third season. There may not be a specific premiere date yet for what lies ahead, but the center of the story could be Abby. The conclusion of the second season suggested that there could be a major re-centering of the show moving forward with Kaitlyn Dever as the lead.

In the end, The Last of Us does remain one of the most important franchises that the network has; even though there are no spin-offs or off-shoots, we would put it right up there when it comes to Game of Thrones and its whole extended universe. We do tend to think that this show is going to at least get a season 4, which does seem to be when the creative team would like to wrap things up if at all possible.

