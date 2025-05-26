The Last of Us season 3: Big questions for Ellie, Dina, and more

We know that The Last of Us season 3 is on the way over at HBO, but alas, it is likely not coming anytime in the near future. That leaves us with a lot to wonder about in the interim.

Take, for starters, the state of some relationships within the world. Ellie and Dina have grown a lot closer and with Jesse seemingly gone, they could be even more reliant on each other than ever before. Meanwhile, Abby is going to have more of a focus and by virtue of that, what is the state of her relationship with some of the other people in her group? What about the WLF? These are all the things that you have to think about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other THE LAST OF US reviews!

In a new interview with TVLine, here is what co-creator Craig Mazin had to say about Dina and Ellie in particular:

“Where it’s going should be fascinating, given the circumstances that we now all know: Dina is pregnant, and the two of them are committed to each other. That said, there is another side to this story that we have yet to really delve into. And there’s no question that Abby is the hero of her story, Kaitlyn Dever is the hero of a story always, you know. I mean, if you have a Kaitlyn Dever, you use a Kaitlyn Dever. So, I think where we go next, all I can say is, it will always be centering somebody, whether it’s Ellie and Dina, or whether it’s Abby and Abby’s relationship with Owen, or new relationships.”

Based on the way in which season 2 wrapped up, it does feel like Abby will dominate at least the early part of the story. Yet, shouldn’t we still get a panoramic look at how Ellie and Dina move forward, as well? It is fair to wonder that at present…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Last of Us now, including more premiere date hopes

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Last of Us season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







