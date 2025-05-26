All American season 8: Why no renewal news yet?

We are now starting to close in on the end of May and with that, it feels fair to question the future of All American over at The CW. Why do we not have a season 8 yet?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and state that there are some legitimate reasons to wonder what is going on at this point. Remember here that for the bulk of major network shows, a renewal / cancellation decision has already been decided. Also, things have operated in a way that is hard to figure out at The CW ever since its new regime took over — the football drama is really the only scripted “legacy” show back, one that is not some co-production or an acquisition from another network or streaming service elsewhere. All of this stuff does add to the confusion, given that the series could easily be canceled for cost reasons.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is what we are currently expected: A shortened final-season order, similar to what The CW gave under the new regime for Superman & Lois. The ratings were down for All American earlier this year, which really is not that much of a shock given that this is a rebooted version of the show with an augmented cast.

One other thing that the network may be considering? Well, we would hardly say that the season 7 finale tied up every loose end, so there is a case to be made for bringing the show back just to give us closure on a few other things while also showing that you do want to end your shows the right way.

Are you still hoping that we are going to be seeing an All American season 8 happen someday?

