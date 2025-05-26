The Last of Us season 3 spoilers: EP on big Abby focus

Based on the ending for The Last of Us season 2 alone, one thing does feel pretty darn clear: The story will be about Abby now. Or, at least that is the case for the relatively near future.

After all, we had what we would consider to be a pretty clear shift in perspective, one that is similar in a lot of ways to what existed in the source material. We know that the source material looks at Abby as a complicated character, someone who killed a beloved person in Joel among the fandom. However, her reasoning has been made clear and beyond that, we know there is a lot more depth here to explore.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what co-creator Craig Mazin had to say about what the plan is as we move forward:

“There is another side to this story that we have yet to really delve into … There’s no question that Abby is the hero of her story. Kaitlyn Dever is the hero of a story, always. If you have a Kaitlyn Dever, you use a Kaitlyn Dever. So I think where we go next, all I can say is it will always be centering somebody, whether it’s Ellie and Dina, or whether it’s Abby and Abby’s relationship with Owen or new relationships. If you played the game, you probably know what I’m talking about. But if you want to boil it down, everything is under the cloud or sunlight of Joel, what Joel did to Abby, and what Joel did for Ellie. That will never change.”

We have said this already, but we do think that the writers for The Last of Us are going to take their time trying to deliver the end of this story — mostly because they have no real reason to rush it along. The goal is to get this to at least a season 4.

What do you most want to see moving into Abby’s story on The Last of Us season 3?

