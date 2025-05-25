Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A May 2025 update

As we get closer to the end of May 2025, is this the perfect time to discuss Big Little Lies season 3 and if it could happen?

We recognize fully that there are a few different things we can discuss here, but let’s just start here by noting the following: It still has not been formally renewed. This is a show that we do think could come back, as there have been conversations between HBO and a number of people, whether it be the likes of Reese Witherspoon or Nicole Kidman.

So, what is the issue here at present? It is a little bit complicated, but it is tied first and foremost to the simple fact that there is no solidified story for what is ahead. That is something that the show has to figure out here before it can continue.

Now, even if there is a story that is developed here, it has to be approved by HBO and everyone involved — and we already know what the network’s standards are. Just remembered for a moment here that this is the same group of people who opted against a Game of Thrones spin-off starring Kit Harington because the material was not right. They are not going to be doing something unless they are completely and utterly convinced that it will prove to be something great.

For the time being, our hope remains that we are going to hear about more Big Little Lies before the end of the year. However, revealing something now feels to be a little bit premature unless they are fully ready — and we have seen no real evidence at this point that HBO is prepared to do that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

