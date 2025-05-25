The Rehearsal season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following the big season 2 finale over at HBO, are we going to see The Rehearsal season 3 happen? Or, have we reached the end?

It may go without saying, but this is one of those instances where there is an intentional amount of ambiguity surrounding the future of the Nathan Fielder show. We tend to think that this is one that loves to teeter on the edge and venture in some unexpected directions — we weren’t sure that there would ever be a second season, let alone one themed around aviation.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

For now, we tend to think that the future of The Rehearsal is really just all about whether or not Fielder has a good idea. For HBO, it makes sense to have more just because of the potential for the show to go viral. We saw that happen on a couple of instances this year, especially with Nathan talking more at length about Paramount and the controversy that stirred up. Sometimes, the headlines come from the direct subject matter. On other occasions, they come from a spot that is more keen to surprise. The question marks surrounding the series are a big part of what makes it so fun.

If there is another season…

We would hope to see it at some point in 2027 or 2028. One of the things that we have certainly come to know about HBO over the years is that they are not going to rush making more of a show simply for the sake of doing so. They are glad to take their time so that the creative team can best figure out what some of the best opportunities are for the future.

Also, their brand is just so strong that they aren’t going to rush a show if it is not ready. It is really just about getting the strongest creative.

Do you want to see The Rehearsal season 3 happen down the road?

Beyond just that, what sort of subject matter do you want to see Nathan take on? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







