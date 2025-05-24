Severance season 3: Does Britt Lower know anything?

It has been at least a little while now since Severance season 2 wrapped up and by virtue of that, we do not blame anyone for starting to get a bit antsy.

Unfortunately, this is where you have to buckle up. While Ben Stiller and others have said that there will likely be less of a wait between seasons, we are still talking about a show that probably will not return until 2027. If it happens earlier, praise Kier and consider it a miracle.

As a matter of fact, we have yet to even reach a point where the cast and crew know anything about what is ahead story-wise. In speaking on this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Helly / Helena herself in Britt Lower had to say:

I honestly don’t know anything. I wish I did. I’m as hungry as the fans are to find out what these characters are going to get up to, and I probably have as many daydreams as as you all might about where they’re gonna go and what they might be thinking.

Given the events of the season 2 finale, it feels almost impossible to imagine what the next chapter is going to look like. All we know is that while Inner Mark teamed up with his Outie to free Gemma, he also did not leave Lumon with her. He is still within those walls with Helly but at the same time, what does the company do with him now? Cold Harbor is in theory done, but did they receive their desired result with Gemma being set free? Meanwhile, consider everything that happened with Drummond — it is easy to argue that at this point, there may be some dark consequences ahead.

