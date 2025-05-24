Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 filming wraps; premiere date?

For those of you who are eager to see Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 arrive at Netflix down the road, we do at least have another reason for you to be psyched. The show has hit a big milestone behind the scenes!

In a new post over at Tudum, the folks at the streaming service confirmed that work is underway on season 3 and by virtue of that, season 2 is more or less done on the filming side of things. This means that in theory, we could be getting it at some point next year. We do not necessarily think that the powers-that-be are going to rush much along, but that is something that they could choose to do if they want.

In a statement to the aforementioned group, executive producers Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani had the following to say early on about season 2:

“We’re looking forward to working with all of our actors again and digging into the deeper, more complicated relationships that develop as their journey continues in Season 2 … We are going to show the real-world versions of iconic scenes from the original, and explore some of the stories that the animation didn’t. Mainly, we’re looking forward to seeing our gang all together again.”

So why are the producers working already on season 3? The simplest answer we can give is that it allows them the opportunity to utilize the cast before they age up too fast to play some of these roles. It is why Netflix was smart to renew the series for two seasons at the same time — also, this allows them the chance to also tell the totality of the story that they were hoping to put on the small screen.

Fingers crossed that at some point before we get to the end of this season, we are going to have a lot more to share about whatever the future could hold.

