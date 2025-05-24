Poker Face season 2: Charlie Cale’s consistent risks

There are certainly a number of things that make Charlie Cale stand out on Poker Face, but what’s one of the big things?

Well, we honestly think that we can put this in fairly simple terms: It has a lot to do with the risks she takes every single time that she works to solve a case. More often than not, this is someone who goes in for a direct confrontation, even when it is not the smartest thing in the world for her to do without any sort of weaponry or backup. Why take that risk? It is a mighty good question, but also one that speaks a lot to who Natasha Lyonne’s character truly is.

In speaking to all of this further to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Tony Tost had to say:

“I think it’s a feature of her character … The metaphor we use is: She’s a dog with a bone. She cares so much about what happened and about getting the truth out that I think, like a lot of us, she acts without thinking… It’s just an aspect of her character that she’s willing to risk her own wellbeing in order to get the truth out and get some kind of justice for someone.”

Ultimately, we also think that the unarmed confrontations are a part of what makes Poker Face fun. After all, every single time it does manage to add to the question as to whether or not Charlie is going to be able to get out of the situation. That is something that does raise an eyebrow and create a number of dramatic moments that would not be there otherwise with a story like this.

What have you enjoyed the most at this point when it comes to Poker Face season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

