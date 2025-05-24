The Last of Us season 2 episode 7: Finale expectations!

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to see The Last of Us season 2 episode 7. Are you ready for the big finale?

First and foremost, here is where we remind you that this seems to be an episode that will center around the themes that we’ve seen the past several weeks: Pain, secrets, but then also truth. Ellie does know the truth about what Joe did at the hospital, and there has been no real mystery there at all. It still is not stopping her from trying to get back at Abby.

So, are we going to have a chance to see a confrontation between Bella Ramsey and Kaitlyn Dever’s characters within this final episode of the year? Based on what we know at present, we are willing to bank on that being the case. These two are the focal points of the show now, and we tend to think that could be what we see for a rather long time.

As for whether or not there is going to be real resolution here, though, the simplest answer we can offer is no. For now, that just appears to be a hard thing to imagine based on what we currently know about the future. HBO has already greenlit The Last of Us for a season 3 and by virtue of that, why would you tie up all the loose ends if you are the network? There is no real reason to do that and instead, you can take some time in order to set the stage for a larger amount of chaos to come.

We do think there has to be some feeling of satisfaction within the finale. Yet, at the same time we are braced for a cliffhanger.

