The Last of Us season 2 episode 7: An extended finale?

With us looking more and more towards The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 on HBO, it makes sense to raise questions about run time. After all, we are gearing up for the finale! Why wouldn’t we want to see a story that is as big and epic as possible?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have a little bit of bad news to share — we’re not even getting a story that is a full hour long.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get THE LAST OF US reactions and reviews!

According to some of the latest guides released by the network, the upcoming, still-untitled episode is going to run for just 55 minutes, and it may actually be shorter once you factor in credits. This is actually similar to what we saw back in season 1, where the finale there was a little bit shorter than a lot of people may have wanted.

So how will The Last of Us season 2 conclude? For the time being, it is our general feeling that it is going to be all about an impending showdown between Ellie and Abby, the person responsible for Joel’s death. We do not think there is going to be a lot of resolution here for now — as a matter of fact, it wouldn’t be a shock if a lot of the third season is really about getting more of Abby’s point of view and creating a situation that is even more complicated than what we have seen so far. We would say that a cliffhanger is possible, but is something like that really necessary when you are talking about a show based on video games?

Related – Be sure to see some more thoughts on The Last of Us, including the chances that we do get a season 4 at some point

What do you think we are going to see over the season 2 finale of The Last of Us?

Do you wish the episode was a bit longer? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







