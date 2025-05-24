The Night Agent season 3 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Will some more news come out on The Night Agent season 3 sooner rather than later? This is certainly something to think about, mostly because the series remains enormously successful.

With that being said, this is probably where you do need to let out a deep breath and remember the following: Season 2 did technically just premiere a handful of months ago. While Netflix did make sure to get the ball rolling early on season 3, there is still a lot to be done to go from point A to point B.

For now, here is at least some of what we can say now regarding the future: Filming for the third season is actively happening and because of that, we are probably still a ways out from seeing the show. By virtue of that, we also are probably not going to be getting a formal premiere date for at least a little while. We tend to think the first half of 2026 is in play, but that is going to come down to what Netflix wants and if they need the show at that point.

Is there a chance that a few more details about the next chapter are announced in advance? Absolutely, beginning with more teases on the larger story. You are going to see Peter in particular take part in one of his most dangerous missions so far, one that could throw him into unknown territory. From where we stand at this point, it is abundantly clear that we are going to see something that looks and feels different from the first two seasons. That is certainly the intention behind the scenes, and we can only hope that the viewership that is out there for the series at this point sticks around.

