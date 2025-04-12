The Night Agent season 3 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Night Agent season 3 at some point in the relatively near future?

On paper, we recognize fully that the second season arrived on Netflix not that long ago and by virtue of that, it would be easy to say that there is no real reason for the show to come back anytime soon. However, we do get the sense that everyone wants there to be a much shorter wait for the third season, and that is why production actually kicked off months ago. The hope here is clearly that this will be an annual event and something the streaming service can rely on.

Now that we’ve said that, though, here is the cruel reminder that it is still far too early for anything more to come out now. We do think that there could be good news on The Night Agent closer to the end of the year, but we have to be patient for a good while in order to get there. The new chapter will certainly be action-packed, but also feature espionage in a way that we have not quite seen it already.

Could there be an early season 4 renewal?

Don’t be shocked if that happens, mostly so that Netflix can keep the current production cycle that they have for the series. There is also a chance for a larger universe here with spin-offs and a whole lot more. We are at the moment where this is the sort of thing that 100% has to be taken into consideration, so we’re going to just wait and see what the powers-that-be decide as the show gets further and further into its run.

What are you most interested in seeing as we move into The Night Agent season 3?

