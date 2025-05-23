The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more on The Witcher season 4 between now and the end of May? There is a good chance we see news at least somewhat soon … right?

Well, here is what we know at this given point: Filming for the latest chunk of episodes has been done for a little while. We do recognize that the Netflix drama does require a good bit of post-production but even still, is there any reason for the wait to be too much longer? We don’t tend to think so.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

For the time being, what we will say is that there is a reasonably good chance that we do end up learning about the show’s premiere date soon, and that late summer feels like it could be pretty much in play. Remember that leading up to this we have seasons of Wednesday and Squid Game, so the streaming service likely does not feel that much of a need to burn anything while they still have time to showcase some other stuff. Late summer feels best, mostly because it could bridge the gap between these other shows and the end of Stranger Things, which we do personally project to be closer to the end of the year.

In general, we do tend to think that The Witcher season 4 will be hugely promoted whenever a date is announced, and it almost has to be for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, this is the first season in a while to not feature Henry Cavill as the star. You have to take the time to introduce Liam Hemsworth, while also assuring fans that this is still a version of Geralt that they’ve come to know and love.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Witcher right now!

What do you most want to see moving into The Witcher season 4 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







