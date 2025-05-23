Doctor Who season 15 finale spoilers: Big reveals ahead?

In a little over one week’s time, you are going to have a chance to see the Doctor Who season 15 finale play out — so what will transpire exactly?

Well, let’s just kick things off here by saying that if you do love crazy twists and turns, there is a good chance that the remaining stories are going to give you that … and also possibly shake up the core of the series.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine per the Radio Times, here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say:

“It takes some very unexpected turns… There are big surprises, from the Doctor and for the Doctor. Some of it shakes up the lore of Gallifrey. Some of it re-contextualises the Doctor, the Rani, and their relationship.”

We do tend to think that in general here, one of the biggest issues that the show may be coming into here is the simple fact that this is an endless story and yet, the future for the show in its current form may be finite. There is a good chance that Disney+ does not renew their agreement to co-produce the series, meaning that the franchise moves forward as a separate BBC One entity once more with a slightly smaller budget. That is without even getting into the future of Ncuti Gatwa as a lead, as there have been questions and rumors regarding his future for a rather long time. It has been hard to know what is really going on, mostly because the world of the sci-fi franchise has actually been pretty insulated for a good chunk of its run.

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight right now on Doctor Who and everything that lies ahead

How do you think we are going to see some events play out entering the Doctor Who season 15 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







