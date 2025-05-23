Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 4: New questions

While we know that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is in fact coming to Prime Video, are there reasons for concern over season 4?

Well, for the time being, let’s just frame this discussion in the following way: If you do have any measure of concern here in general, we understand! After all, remember that earlier today, Amazon formally canceled their other big fantasy epic in The Wheel of Time after three seasons — which may make some feel like this show, based on the extended works of JRR Tolkien, could be next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV reviews!

So is there anything that we can note here to serve as solace? Both yes and no. The good news here is that there’s a legitimately good chance in theory that more could be coming, mostly because there was a five-season plan for The Rings of Power from the start. Meanwhile, this is a more well-known property than The Wheel of Time and we do think that it works to its advantage to a certain extent.

Now that we’ve mapped all of that out, however, there is at least a reason for concern that stems from the cost of a show like this. Because you have a massive cast and a lot of special effects, this is a renewal that is not going to come about easily. A number of people are going to need to keep watching the show to keep it successful. We do think that Prime Video would not want a negative PR hit that comes with canceling this series but at the same time, they won’t to lose money. If the latter does become a concern at some point, that is when we do think that they could start to consider making a move.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts regarding Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, including the season 3 renewal

Do you think that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is in any sort of long-term danger at this point?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more thoughts you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







