And Just Like That season 3: A new Kristin Davis tease

For those out there who are not presently aware, the season 3 premiere of And Just Like That is coming to HBO Max in under a week! Are you ready for what is to come?

Well, at this point, you are probably well-aware of the fact that Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte are all going to be facing their fair share of challenges — some serious, and some comedic. With Carrie, we of course think that some are inevitably going to be tied to what happened with Aidan at the end of last season, which still feels like he’s thrown some incredibly unfair ask at her with wanting her to wait around for years for them to be together.

Granted, there is no real reason to rush along a larger discussion on this subject, as there is plenty of time to look further at that. For now, why not just share some Charlotte scoop? Kristin Davis herself was recently a part of Good Morning America and while there, she did her best to chart a course for her character moving forward:

“Charlotte’s got two kids, and they’re older, and they’re always throwing her curveballs, so that [of course] goes on … [But] then later in the season, there’s a bit of a shocking challenge, and we have to see Charlotte find a new way to handle it, and she does, of course.”

What will that challenge be? That’s something that could manifest itself over time, but we do hope that it is a chance to give Davis some meaty material. After all, it is easy for Charlotte stories to be inherently silly compared to some others, mostly due to the fact that she’s in a pretty stable place in her relationship and often comes at things from a place of privilege.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

