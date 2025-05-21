And Just Like That season 3 spoilers: The comedy focus

In a little more than one week’s time, you are going to have a chance to dive into the long-awaited world of And Just Like That for season 3. In the interim, what more can we say about what is to come?

Well, first and foremost, it does feel like there is going to be a reasonable amount of drama and romance for Carrie and everyone else — largely because there almost always is. However, at the same time the laughter will very much be present, as well. This is a show that is being billed as a comedy for a reason, and we imagine that no matter what direction you turn, there are going to be hijinks.

Want a little more insight on that? Well, just look at what executive producer Michael Patrick King had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“This season is funny and fun … Comedy is always king. Drama’s there, but comedy is always at the forefront.”

We do hope that with that in mind, the show is going to find a way to surprise us with some new opportunities for characters to showcase what they want for themselves entering the next phase of their lives. We know that for Carrie in particular, she is arguably entering the season in the worst possible way. After all, how can you adjust to the fact that Aidan wants you to wait several years so that the two of you can be together? It is such a hard thing to ask and with that in mind, it does make you wonder a lot of big things when it comes to their future.

