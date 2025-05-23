SWAT Exiles premiere date hopes after surprise pickup

One of the biggest TV-related surprises at this point has to be the sudden existence of SWAT Exiles, a new spin-off from Sony Pictures TV that will star Shemar Moore as Hondo.

At this point, there is clearly a lot of mystery still around the series, save for that it currently has a ten-episode order and will feature a number of new characters around the lead. It does not even have an official network or streaming service attached in the US! Sony seems to be planning to push the show outward to a number of markets all over the globe, a move that feels similar to Stana Katic thriller Absentia. Our general sentiment is that the spin-off will have a prominent home in America, whether it be Paramount+, Netflix, or somewhere else.

For the time being, we do tend to think one of the more interesting questions is when SWAT Exiles could premiere, especially since a lot of people out there may be used to a fairly quick turnaround with this franchise. That will not be exactly the case here, and a little bit more patience may be required here. After all, remember for a moment that this series needs to assemble an entirely new supporting cast and from there, get filming dates. We know that a lot of the same crew from the original show will continue here, as that was very much the point of the series coming back at all.

It feels too premature to say that this show will air this fall. The best-case scenario here may be that you see it available at some point early next year. As for whether it airs at once or on a weekly schedule, these are things that still need to be hammered out. With that being said, we are certainly intrigued to see what is decided here.

