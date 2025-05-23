SWAT Exiles spin-off: Will any legacy cast join Shemar Moore?

A mere matter of days ago we first learned that a SWAT Exiles spin-off series is being fast-tracked by the folks at Sony Pictures TV.

In the time since, is there anything else that we’ve had a chance to learn? Well, one thing that is rather interesting here is that despite still being attached to the original series, the new Shemar Moore drama actually is more different than we even first anticipated. According to a report from Deadline, there are a number of new producers; beyond just that, a lot of the original cast only heard about the spin-off days before the news was made public.

As you would imagine, there are a lot of different thoughts that the cast may have had about the news coming out when it did, and them not being a part of it. There could be heartbreak associated with the idea that the franchise move forward without them. Yet, the aforementioned report does note that there is still a chance for some of these people to come back as guest stars if the right opportunity arises and the interest is there.

Are there going to be more divided reactions around this new version of the show? 100%, but this is where we need to remind you here that the whole idea behind the show was to keep the franchise alive and also ensure that a lot of the crew members in Los Angeles continue to do what they love. Heck, the fact that the series continues to generate production jobs in LA enough is pretty fantastic — and yet, it is easy to understand the emotion here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

