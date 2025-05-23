The Wheel of Time canceled; no season 4 coming to Prime Video

After three seasons of epic fantasy, it seems as The Wheel of Time has come to an official stop over at Prime Video.

According to a report coming in right now via Deadline, the Robert Jordan series has been formally canceled — there is no evidence of more coming down the road. As for the reason why, all signs point to it being somewhat financial in nature. It would have been great to see the series come back for more but at the same time, there was never much of a sign that Amazon was committed to doing that.

As a matter of fact, we will say that we were worried about cancellation when there was no season 4 renewal at the time season 3 was airing. Because of the epic size and scale of The Wheel of Time, it needs episode orders far in advance to ensure that they are delivered within a reasonable amount of time. It is also worth noting that this series is extremely expensive to make, and that is likely the reason for the cancellation in general. The aforementioned report notes that viewership has slowly slipped over time, even if it is extremely popular still internationally and has a core audience. Ironically, season 3 was the best-reviewed one of the series yet critically … though that does not seem to matter.

Is there a chance that Amazon someday changes their mind, or that another service could be interested? In theory sure, but as is often the case here, this is a long-shot. Getting viewers to watch a series like this is not the apparent issue; instead, it is more about finding a way to actually get a profit while keeping the same size and scale for the story.

Alas, this may just be a case of what could have been with future seasons…

What do you think about The Wheel of Time being canceled over at Prime Video?

