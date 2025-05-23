Platonic season 2 spoilers: Co-creator on different approach

As we look towards the arrival of Platonic season 2 on Apple TV+ a little later this year, we are prepared for something that is similar and yet different.

After all, consider the following: This is not a season that was meant to exist once upon a time! With that in mind, we do think that there was some work that had to be done early on this time around to undo what we saw at the end of season 1. That may be confusing at first, but we do tend to think that it will be figured out early on in the story.

Speaking to some of this further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what co-creator Nicholas Stoller had to say:

“For us, the challenge of season 2 was that we had written the first season as a limited series, so it told a complete story … So a lot of season 2 in the writers’ room was like, ‘How do we blow up their lives enough that they have a bunch of stuff to resolve?’ And once we figured that out, it became really fun to just try to explore their friendship and explore the stuff that people go through in middle age, and in different ways. He’s a single guy; she has a family. What are some of the new things we could explore we just didn’t get to explore in the first season?”

The aforementioned piece also notes that there is more of a cliffhanger this season, and the hope now is to graduate this into being more of a true multi-season show. We do wonder if Will’s move to San Diego is one of the things that gets unraveled early on here, mostly because it is hard to make him more of a fixture in Sylvia’s life if he is a couple of hours away (and more in traffic).

