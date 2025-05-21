Platonic season 2 premiere date, first teaser revealed

For those who are not aware as of yet, there is another season of the awesome Platonic coming to Apple TV+. Not only that, but it will be here sooner rather than later!

Today, the folks at the streaming service officially confirmed that on August 6, the first episodes of the Seth Rogen – Rose Byrne series are going to be streaming. We do not think it is some great coincidence that we are hearing about this date the same day that Rogen’s other show in The Studio ends … mostly because that makes a certain element of sense to keep people engaged. (Is it crazy to think that Platonic may actually be the better show of the two?)

Anyhow, if you head over to the link here now, you can see a new teaser that better sets the stage for what lies ahead — one that includes Will and Sylvia in the midst of some mishap at the golf course. This entire show is about a series of crises for these two, who seem to cause problems for each other anytime they are together. The first season ended with Will moving down to San Diego, where he did have a chance to start over.

We do not have some sort of bold aspirations when it comes to the next part of the show; we just want some opportunities to laugh and have a good time with some of these people. It almost feels reckless to expect something more from a series like this. It also feels like a miracle that we are even getting another season in the first place, especially since it was far from guaranteed and the first season had an ending that tied up a lot of loose ends.

