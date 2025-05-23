The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4: A threat?

With The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4 coming to AMC this weekend, why not take a larger look at what is ahead?

Well, we know already that one of the things that is happening at the core of this show is a battle for control. In one corner, of course you have the Dama, who is trying to paint a picture of life in New York City under a certain lens. Meanwhile, in the other you have Negan, who in theory is under her thumb — and yet, at the same time is that really the case? We tend to think that the truth here is a little more complicated.

We do recognize that at this point, one of the biggest questions a lot of people have is why Negan does not go ahead and just take the Dama out of the equation and honestly, we get that. However, we also tend to think he’s well-aware of the ripple effects that come along with that. He is just buying his time and waiting for an opportunity to make a move … or so we think.

If you head over to the link here, you can see another sneak peek from Dead City which does seem to throw another variable out there into the mix. In particular, she makes it clear in a not-so-subtle way that she is trying to threaten his family! Negan seems to keep his composure in the moment, but what in the world will he do down the road?

At the end of this episode, it is worth noting that we are going to be at the halfway point of the season. By virtue of that, we certainly think the story will get more and more dramatic as it goes along.

