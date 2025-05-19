The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4: The reunion?

Next week on AMC, you are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4 arrive. What can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that the moment that so many of us have been waiting for is almost here: The reunion between Negan and Maggie! It has taken us a long time to get to this point and yet, we finally have. What this looks like of course remains to be seen, given that the two have them have been on different sides for a stretch of time. Add to this the curious role Hershel is going to play in everything, given what he has seen and also what he has been “led” to believe thanks to his time there in the first season. Just prepare here for a number of surprises beyond the main characters coming back together.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

Maggie uncovers surprising information; Negan attempts to outmaneuver a slippery foe.

We recognize that this season runs for eight episodes and while that is longer than what we got in season 1, it is hardly the sort of thing that makes us feel like the show can move things along slowly. We do imagine that there are a ton of twists and turns coming, and we do honestly think that there needs to be a lot of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan around each other every week the rest of the way. All things considered, why wouldn’t there be? They could come together here with at least some sort of common goal.

What do you think we are going to be seeing at this point moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







