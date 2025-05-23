Sirens season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the big season 1 finale over at Netflix, is there going to be a Sirens season 2? Or, have we reached the end?

Of course, there are a lot of different things to wonder about here regarding the series, which boasts a great cast including Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, and Meghann Fahy. With that being said, we should note here that this is being billed by the streaming service as a limited series.

If you have not heard that much about the show already, here is how Netflix describes it:

Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

In the end, here is what we can say that “limited series” labels can almost always change, and we would not be shocked if it does here. Speaking to Variety, Fahy in particular made it clear that she would be more than happy to come back for more:

“it ends in a very natural way, but I can imagine what the characters’ worlds become … I, for one, would love to know what happens to Michaela, where she goes. So I think it’s definitely within the realm of possibility. We didn’t talk about it on set, but I would love to do more.”

Because of the limited-series status, we are aware of the fact that Netflix can take however, long they want in order to figure this out. (Of course, if you enjoy it, be sure to watch quickly and/or tell your friends!)

Do you still want to see a Sirens season 2 happen at Netflix?

