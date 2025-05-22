Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3: How Reid returned

We knew entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3 that there was a good chance we would see Matthew Gray Gubler. After all, it just made sense for Spencer Reid to be back for Will’s funeral, and that is precisely what happened.

Now, was this an extremely long appearance from the actor? Hardly, but he managed to get enough time off from the State Department (where he has been working on a mystery project for some time) to turn up at the ceremony and for the burial. He embraced JJ, said hello to some members of the BAU, and then was gone. This was a reminder that he is at least a part of the universe still, even if we only get to see him here and there.

Ultimately, this is where we should also throw in here the rather simple notion that had Reid not been there, this would have felt rather depressing. He is not only so important to this show, but so important to the JJ character in particular.

One other thing that was much-appreciated within this episode was getting to at hear some other characters mentioned, whether it be Morgan (Shemar Moore) and then Hotch (Thomas Gibson). Whether or not either turns up does very-much remain to be seen. We also imagine in our head, at least, that Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) sent flowers or something else — even though he was a more recent addition to the show, everyone in the BAU is a part of a larger family.

Will we see Matthew again this season?

Most likely not, but who knows what the future holds? We recognize that he has another show coming up in Einstein for CBS, but it will not be airing until fall 2026 at the earliest. There is time to do some other things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

