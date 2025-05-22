Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere: Imogen & her mindset

We recognize fully that following the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere on Hulu, it makes sense to be curious about a lot of the people we have come to meet. Obviously you still have Nicole Kidman at the center of the story as Masha, but you are surrounding her with a new group who is quirky, interesting, and a whole lot more. There is a lot to like here!

For the time being, though, let’s focus on Annie Murphy and her character of Imogen. This is a woman who thought she was going to the retreat in the Alps in order to work through issues with her mom Victoria (Christine Baranski); however, her mom brings a much younger man along for the ride. Is he a buffer? Is something else going on? It is fair to wonder.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more NINE PERFECT STRANGERS reviews!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Murphy made it clear that this role was “so fun because at her core, she loves her mom, and she idolizes her mom, and she wants to be like her mom.” We tend to think that this idolization is likely what makes her so hurt in the end, because she is finding herself in a spot here where she could be let down in far greater measure than she would be otherwise.

Ultimately, we are just hoping that the two can end up getting closer together rather than further apart. The primary concern here has to just be the fact that Masha likely has her own tricks up her sleeve for them, and they could include a lot of elaborate and/or fairly painful experiments at the end of the day.

Related – Get a better sense now of what is ahead on Nine Perfect Strangers moving forward

What did you think about the events of the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere in totality?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







