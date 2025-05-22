The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Max Minghella on Nick’s ending

While there may have been a number of powerful moments on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9, there are questions about Nick. To be specific, did he really have the right ending to his story?

To take a further look at this, you can start off by saying that Nick’s entire storyline the past few seasons was polarizing, beginning with him selling out the Jezebel’s plan and never being altogether apologetic about it to June. From there, he was implored to get revenge on her and before his death aboard the plane, he suggested to Commander Lawrence (who supplied the means of the explosion) that they were on the so-called winning team.

So why did Nick make that comment? Was he fully a villain at that point? That is something that in an interview with Elle, Max Minghella described with the following:

Maybe this is too nuanced an interpretation—I could have played that line a lot of different ways—I think that he’s trying on a suit. I don’t think it’s one that fits very well, even by the time he’s finished that scene. You’re just seeing somebody explore whether this is a direction he wants to take. I don’t know that it’s a journey he would’ve stayed on had he not blown up in a plane. But we’ll never f—-ng know.

Ultimately, we are all left to think whatever we want regarding Nick, but the clearest thing is that in the end, his feelings for June (whatever they were) did not allow him to overcome his Gilead DNA. He made moves that hurt a number of people, and the tragedy of his character is knowing that there were different choices that he could have made.

What do you think about how Nick’s story ended on The Handmaid’s Tale?

